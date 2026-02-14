Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$103.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$94.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$84.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.44.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong results — Sun Life reported C$1.96 EPS, a sizable year-over-year profit increase (~$722M) and strong Asia unit performance, which supports the upbeat investor reaction. Article Title Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its target from C$97 to C$103 (≈10.1% upside), signaling stronger analyst conviction on SLF’s outlook. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to C$100 and moved to “outperform,” another bullish vote that likely supported buying interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Desjardins increased its target to C$101 and set a “buy” rating — adds momentum to the bullish analyst narrative. Article Title Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank and RBC both raised targets (Scotia to C$96, RBC to C$95), keeping coverage upbeat across major Canadian dealers. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend activity — Sun Life declared common and preferred-share dividends (preferred payable Q1 2026), which appeals to income-focused investors. Article Title Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and highlights are available for deeper read-through; watch management commentary for margin drivers and Asia growth details. Article Title Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target from C$104 to C$102 (still a “buy”), a modest negative signal that some firms are tempering near-term upside. Article Title
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.
