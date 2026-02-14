Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 67,898 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the January 15th total of 21,986 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,814 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,814 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Subaru Price Performance
OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Subaru
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.
In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.
