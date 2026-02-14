Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 67,898 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the January 15th total of 21,986 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,814 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,814 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 27.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Subaru by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Subaru by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Subaru

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.