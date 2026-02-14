Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after acquiring an additional 333,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,286.10 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,350.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,345.97.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

