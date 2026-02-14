Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 147,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $56.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

