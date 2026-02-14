Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI provided significant support to precious metals, helping silver recover after recent weakness — a macro catalyst likely helping SIVR. Article Title

U.S. CPI provided significant support to precious metals, helping silver recover after recent weakness — a macro catalyst likely helping SIVR. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary shows price gains for gold and silver ahead of U.S. CPI, indicating short‑term buying interest into the data — supportive for silver ETFs like SIVR. Article Title

Market commentary shows price gains for gold and silver ahead of U.S. CPI, indicating short‑term buying interest into the data — supportive for silver ETFs like SIVR. Positive Sentiment: Physical silver inventories have plunged, signaling tightness in the physical market and upward price pressure that benefits bullion-backed ETFs. Article Title

Physical silver inventories have plunged, signaling tightness in the physical market and upward price pressure that benefits bullion-backed ETFs. Positive Sentiment: A former bullion‑bank executive said the recent ~10.5% silver drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — an interpretation that may reduce regulatory/manipulation fears and support a technical rebound. Article Title

A former bullion‑bank executive said the recent ~10.5% silver drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — an interpretation that may reduce regulatory/manipulation fears and support a technical rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Silver price forecasts show the metal stabilizing after recent plunges but still testing key resistance levels — technical outlook is mixed and dependent on macro flows. Article Title

Silver price forecasts show the metal stabilizing after recent plunges but still testing key resistance levels — technical outlook is mixed and dependent on macro flows. Neutral Sentiment: Modest price pressure from a broader uptick in risk appetite is placing offsetting forces on safe‑haven metals; this could limit a sustained rally in SIVR. Article Title

Modest price pressure from a broader uptick in risk appetite is placing offsetting forces on safe‑haven metals; this could limit a sustained rally in SIVR. Negative Sentiment: Recent rapid sell‑offs (including single‑day drops of ~9–10%) highlight elevated volatility and forced liquidations — a key risk that could quickly reverse gains in SIVR. Article Title

Recent rapid sell‑offs (including single‑day drops of ~9–10%) highlight elevated volatility and forced liquidations — a key risk that could quickly reverse gains in SIVR. Negative Sentiment: Coverage documents abrupt, unexplained sell‑offs in gold and silver earlier this week — continued headline volatility could pressure SIVR if selling resumes. Article Title

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

