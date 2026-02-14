Straightline Group LLC Has $32.83 Million Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF $CAPE

Straightline Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,959 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for 18.9% of Straightline Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Straightline Group LLC owned 9.94% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $32,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1,080.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. CAPE was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

