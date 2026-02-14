State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

State of Wyoming reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MasTec were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 344.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MasTec by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $269.88 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $276.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on MasTec from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Stories

