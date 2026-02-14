Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Star Equity stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc in December 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.