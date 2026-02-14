Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Star Equity Stock Performance
Star Equity stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.30.
Star Equity Company Profile
