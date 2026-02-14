SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.94. SRC Energy shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 20,975,300 shares trading hands.

SRC Energy Stock Down 2.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional resource plays in Colorado’s Niobrara core. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company’s operations are concentrated in the Wattenberg Field within Weld County, where it has assembled a contiguous acreage position to support multi-well pad development and optimized drilling programs.

The company’s core activities span the full life cycle of onshore resource development, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling and completion operations, production optimization and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

