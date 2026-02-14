SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 42,364 shares.The stock last traded at $76.0830 and had previously closed at $75.79.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $760.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 123,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 5,749.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets. The Index is a composite of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Index (MGII), which is based on 255 stocks in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

