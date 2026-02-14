Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 554,072 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the January 15th total of 335,500 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Society Pass to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Greenridge Global upgraded Society Pass to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Society Pass from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Society Pass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Society Pass

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

Society Pass Trading Up 12.3%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Society Pass by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPA opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 343.41% and a negative net margin of 145.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Society Pass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Inc is a commerce-as-a-service holding company focused on creating and operating an omni-channel loyalty and rewards platform that connects consumers with a diversified portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces and digital services. Through its proprietary technology, the company enables users to earn and redeem loyalty points across various online and offline merchants, fostering repeat engagement for retail, travel, dining and entertainment partners. Society Pass’s model emphasizes the aggregation of customer data, personalized promotions and co-marketing programs to drive sales and brand awareness for its partner network.

The company’s core offerings include an e-commerce marketplace that spans categories such as consumer electronics, health and beauty, groceries, and lifestyle products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.