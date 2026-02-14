SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SLB were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,317,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,080,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SLB by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLB in the second quarter worth approximately $618,697,000. Amundi grew its holdings in SLB by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,415,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SLB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,681,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114,190 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,735.60. This represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 162,402 shares of company stock worth $7,993,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Stock Down 0.5%

SLB stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SLB’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

