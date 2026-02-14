Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR) Short Interest Up 82.1% in January

Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,595 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 15,699 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 207,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Simplify Barrier Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 188,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,600. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Barrier Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the third quarter worth $878,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,842,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $558,000.

About Simplify Barrier Income ETF

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

