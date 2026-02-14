Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $14.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 28,012 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director John Allen Gray purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $76,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $575,466.30. This represents a 15.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 21,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,762 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, headquartered in New York City, is an independent registered investment adviser that specializes in delivering customized wealth and asset management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. Founded in 2002 by senior professionals from leading financial institutions, Silvercrest has built its reputation on a disciplined, research-driven investment process and a commitment to personalized client service.

The firm’s core offerings include discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and alternative investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.