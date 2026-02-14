Short Interest in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Decreases By 30.9%

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 107,126 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 155,054 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.32. The stock had a trading volume of 416,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,145,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,271,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

