Short Interest in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS) Decreases By 27.3%

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 185,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 255,258 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SMBS opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

About Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (SMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US MBS – Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade US mortgage-backed securities. SMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

