Short Interest in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Decreases By 26.0%

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 90,129 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 121,776 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

SDOT stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($17.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($19.48). Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sadot Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sadot Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sadot Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sadot Group

Sadot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc Sadot Group Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.