Short Interest in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Increases By 83.0%

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 902 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 493 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rand Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rand Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Rand Capital Trading Up 0.0%

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of RAND stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.20. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.62%.

Institutional Trading of Rand Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing financing solutions to growing businesses. Established in 1999 and headquartered near Buffalo, New York, Rand Capital seeks to partner with small to mid-size companies across a variety of industries. By leveraging its balance sheet, the firm aims to deliver flexible debt and equity investments designed to support expansion, acquisitions, working capital needs and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s financing activities span senior secured loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and royalty or revenue-based financing.

