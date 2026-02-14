Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CPOP) Decreases By 44.3%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,934 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 51,902 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Pop Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CPOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 365,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 9.29% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pop Culture Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPOP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 31,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Pop Culture Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pop Culture Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Pop Culture Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) is a U.S.-based entertainment company specializing in the creation, production and operation of pop culture–themed live experiences, theatrical productions and branded events across North America.

The company collaborates with intellectual property owners in publishing, film, television and gaming to secure licensing rights for iconic franchises, which it then adapts into immersive live shows, touring family musicals and interactive exhibitions. Its portfolio encompasses stage adaptations of classic children’s literature, contemporary media franchises and original pop culture properties, delivered via regional tours, on-site activations and virtual extensions.

Beyond live entertainment, Pop Culture Group develops and retails consumer products and merchandise tied to its shows, providing design, marketing and distribution services that leverage its licensing relationships.

