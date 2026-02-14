Short Interest in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Declines By 66.0%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,069 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 44,378 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Price Performance

BNKU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. 11,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,553. The company has a market cap of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $40.76.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

