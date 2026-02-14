Short Interest in Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Increases By 51.3%

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 162,778 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 107,611 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 348,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Michelin has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Michelin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Michelin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

