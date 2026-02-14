Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Drops By 59.1%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 98,870 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 241,667 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,621 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,621 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of EUDA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 127,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,299. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.15. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EUDA Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

