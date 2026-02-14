Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Grows By 157.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,721 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 21,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 272,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,332. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,799,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,568,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 941,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,359,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to manage the tax consequences of fund distributions. The fund employs a buy-write, or covered call, strategy on a portfolio of primarily large-cap U.S. equities to generate option premium income and to potentially enhance overall total returns. Equity holdings are selected based on fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on high-quality issuers across various sectors.

In constructing its portfolio, ETV integrates a systematic options overlay designed to capture premiums from writing call options on the underlying stock positions.

