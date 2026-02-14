Short Interest in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Increases By 81.4%

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 62,040 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 34,199 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citrine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 1,178,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after buying an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 259,411 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

