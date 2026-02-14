Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Rises By 100.3%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,610 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the January 15th total of 2,801 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 1.2%

DSEEY stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

