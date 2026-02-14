Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Decreases By 27.3%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 73,439 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 100,995 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTOF opened at $8.69 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

(Get Free Report)

CTT – Correios de Portugal, SA is the national postal operator of Portugal, offering a comprehensive range of mail and parcel delivery services to individual and corporate customers. The company’s core activities include the collection, sorting and distribution of letters, direct mail and parcels both domestically and through an extensive international network. CTT also provides express courier solutions, specialized logistics for e-commerce, and value-added services such as registered mail and postal insurance.

In addition to its traditional postal operations, CTT has expanded into financial services under the brand “Banco CTT,” offering savings accounts, payment cards, transfers and money-remittance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.