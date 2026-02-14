Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Grows By 63.8%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,046 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 53,758 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $130.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,229. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
