Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Grows By 63.8%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2026

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLCGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,046 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 53,758 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $130.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,229. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.