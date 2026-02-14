Short Interest in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Rises By 50.9%

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,867,279 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the January 15th total of 3,224,454 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,286,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,286,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 36,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. 11,260,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,949,195. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF News Summary

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

