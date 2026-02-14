Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd Falconx Sells 529,732 Shares of Stock

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Falconx sold 529,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $1,022,382.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,281 shares in the company, valued at $91,252.33. The trade was a 91.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 12th, Holdings Ltd Falconx sold 239,588 shares of Sharps Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $471,988.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STSS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $211.20.

Sharps Technology ( NASDAQ:STSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($3.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,404,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter worth about $7,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Technology by 2,349.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STSS. Wall Street Zen lowered Sharps Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sharps Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Technology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) is an insurtech company specializing in technology-enabled subrogation recovery services for property and casualty insurers. The company’s flagship platform combines process automation, data analytics and digital workflow tools to help carriers and third-party administrators identify, manage and recover funds from liable third parties. By streamlining the subrogation lifecycle—from claim intake through recovery—Sharps delivers greater transparency, faster turnaround times and improved recovery rates for its clients.

Since its initial public offering in late 2021, Sharps Technology has focused on expanding its presence across the United States.

