SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 63,427 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 39,034 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,633 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,633 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SGS Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SGSOY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. SGS has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get SGS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company’s services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.