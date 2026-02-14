Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management Purchases 7,956 Shares

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 7,956 shares of Senestech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $13,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 618,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,493.20. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,087.10.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 8,000 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $10,346.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.22.

On Friday, January 30th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,399 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.13.

Senestech Price Performance

SNES opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Senestech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senestech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senestech during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Senestech in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Senestech in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senestech in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Senestech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

