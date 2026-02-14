Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.87.

Broadcom stock opened at $325.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

