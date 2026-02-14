Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $49,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,225,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 114,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,284,000 after buying an additional 322,220 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,322,000.

SCHB stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

