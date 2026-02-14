Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,213 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,603,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,381,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,272,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after buying an additional 2,070,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,948 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,204,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,928,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

