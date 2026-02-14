Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a 8.3% increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 12.9%

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty News Summary

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 47.38%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised to $0.13 (8.3% increase); the payout yields ~1.2% and signals management support for the stock. (No article link)

Quarterly dividend raised to $0.13 (8.3% increase); the payout yields ~1.2% and signals management support for the stock. (No article link) Positive Sentiment: Management expects about $80M of annual savings from the Empower restructuring, which should help offset cost pressures over time. Read More.

Management expects about $80M of annual savings from the Empower restructuring, which should help offset cost pressures over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some sell-side firms cut price targets (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: $65 → $55; Wells Fargo: $63 → $56) but kept positive ratings (Outperform / Overweight), leaving meaningful upside from current levels despite reduced targets. Read More. • Read More.

Some sell-side firms cut price targets (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: $65 → $55; Wells Fargo: $63 → $56) but kept positive ratings (Outperform / Overweight), leaving meaningful upside from current levels despite reduced targets. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew 13.2% YoY to $751.2M, but organic growth slowed to 6.6% — mixed top-line trend that shows scale but weaker underlying growth. Read More.

Revenue grew 13.2% YoY to $751.2M, but organic growth slowed to 6.6% — mixed top-line trend that shows scale but weaker underlying growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and several analyst write-ups are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and reserve/investment commentary. Useful for investors deciding whether the sell-off creates a buying opportunity. Read More.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and several analyst write-ups are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and reserve/investment commentary. Useful for investors deciding whether the sell-off creates a buying opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 missed Street expectations: EPS $0.45 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue $751.2M vs. ~$777M expected; net income declined and management highlighted slower organic growth — the primary driver of the stock decline. Read More.

Q4 missed Street expectations: EPS $0.45 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue $751.2M vs. ~$777M expected; net income declined and management highlighted slower organic growth — the primary driver of the stock decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margins came under pressure as the company “absorbs” investment costs and faces property-related pressures; analysts and trade press flagged margin compression as a material near-term risk. Read More.

Margins came under pressure as the company “absorbs” investment costs and faces property-related pressures; analysts and trade press flagged margin compression as a material near-term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sell-side and media coverage highlight a “slow sales growth” outlook and the stock’s sharp intraday move, with elevated trading volume as investors reposition. That combination is intensifying the downward pressure. Read More. • Read More.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.