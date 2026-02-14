Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a 8.3% increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 12.9%

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 47.38%. Ryan Specialty's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised to $0.13 (8.3% increase); the payout yields ~1.2% and signals management support for the stock. (No article link)
  • Positive Sentiment: Management expects about $80M of annual savings from the Empower restructuring, which should help offset cost pressures over time. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some sell-side firms cut price targets (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: $65 → $55; Wells Fargo: $63 → $56) but kept positive ratings (Outperform / Overweight), leaving meaningful upside from current levels despite reduced targets. Read More.Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew 13.2% YoY to $751.2M, but organic growth slowed to 6.6% — mixed top-line trend that shows scale but weaker underlying growth. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and several analyst write-ups are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and reserve/investment commentary. Useful for investors deciding whether the sell-off creates a buying opportunity. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Q4 missed Street expectations: EPS $0.45 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue $751.2M vs. ~$777M expected; net income declined and management highlighted slower organic growth — the primary driver of the stock decline. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Margins came under pressure as the company “absorbs” investment costs and faces property-related pressures; analysts and trade press flagged margin compression as a material near-term risk. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Sell-side and media coverage highlight a “slow sales growth” outlook and the stock’s sharp intraday move, with elevated trading volume as investors reposition. That combination is intensifying the downward pressure. Read More.Read More.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

