Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.42.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$34.62 and a 1 year high of C$53.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

