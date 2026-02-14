Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,680 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 15,846 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,679 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Stock Performance

RDAC opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Rising Dragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rising Dragon Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDAC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,366,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rising Dragon Acquisition by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rising Dragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 147.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period.

About Rising Dragon Acquisition

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RDAC) is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, incorporated in the Cayman Islands in November 2020 to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company held its initial public offering in February 2021, raising funds aimed at financing acquisitions and related transaction expenses.

Rising Dragon Acquisition focuses on identifying high-growth opportunities in Asia, targeting sectors such as technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and consumer products.

