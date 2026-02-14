Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,039 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,039 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Regions Financial worth $50,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $336,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 148,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $505,635.82. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.44%.Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

