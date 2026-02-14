Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Karanikolas Sells 1,948 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $50,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,598 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,421,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Revolve Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,970,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,196,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

