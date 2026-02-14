Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on April 2nd

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 4.8% increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Restaurant Brands International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $232,195.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 952,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,692.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Perdue sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $26,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,077.68. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,508 shares of company stock worth $10,233,040. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.