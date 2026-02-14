Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares.

Renegade Gold Trading Down 12.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district. The company was formerly known as Confederation Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Trillium Gold Mines Inc in June 2020. Trillium Gold Mines Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

