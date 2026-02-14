Relx Plc (RELX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6559 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Relx has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. Relx has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx ( NYSE:RELX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relx will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Relx by 1,646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 3,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

