QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Matthew Strobeck Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,489. This trade represents a 56.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 74,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 46.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.50.

CEO Brian Blaser purchased 10,540 shares (~$23.59 avg), increasing his stake by ~35.7% — a strong insider vote of confidence from the CEO.

Director Matthew Strobeck bought 10,000 shares (~$23.96 avg), increasing his stake substantially — another internal signal supporting management's view of value.

CFO Joseph Busky also bought 3,370 shares (~$23.66 avg), a meaningful increase in his ownership. Insider buys from multiple officers can signal confidence in longer-term prospects.

Q4 results beat consensus: EPS $0.46 vs. $0.43 and revenue $723.6M vs. $699.8M — top-line strength was driven by Labs and global growth. This is supportive but not enough to offset other headwinds.

Company outlined a 2026 revenue target of $2.7B–$2.9B and emphasized R&D pipeline progress — positive for long-term growth, but investors are focused on near-term profitability and execution.

FY2026 guidance came in light: EPS $2.00–$2.42 vs. consensus ~ $2.49 and revenue guidance $2.7B–$2.9B vs. ~$2.8B consensus — the EPS range disappointed investors and likely drove most of the selling pressure.

Margins compressed in Q4 and management cited respiratory weakness weighing on profitability — margin recovery is central to meeting upside expectations and was highlighted in negative market commentary.

Planned retirement of the CFO was announced (timing/succession details matter); leadership changes in finance can create near-term uncertainty until a successor is named.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

