PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.65 and last traded at $141.0780, with a volume of 119611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.32.

More PulteGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Increased retail/investor attention — Zacks published an item noting PulteGroup is being heavily searched by investors, which can boost volume and short‑term volatility. Investors Heavily Search PulteGroup

Increased retail/investor attention — Zacks published an item noting PulteGroup is being heavily searched by investors, which can boost volume and short‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Broad cuts to near‑term quarterly EPS — Zacks Research reduced multiple quarterly forecasts (examples: Q1 2026 to $1.77 from $2.03; Q2 2026 to $2.60 from $2.96; Q3 2026 to $2.70 from $3.08; Q4 2026 to $2.78 from $2.95), signaling lower expected earnings momentum over the next year. MarketBeat PHM

Broad cuts to near‑term quarterly EPS — Zacks Research reduced multiple quarterly forecasts (examples: Q1 2026 to $1.77 from $2.03; Q2 2026 to $2.60 from $2.96; Q3 2026 to $2.70 from $3.08; Q4 2026 to $2.78 from $2.95), signaling lower expected earnings momentum over the next year. Negative Sentiment: Downward revisions for FY2026–FY2027 — Zacks trimmed full‑year forecasts (FY2026 cut to $9.85 from $11.03; FY2027 cut to $11.46 from $13.06) and lowered several 2027 quarterly estimates, reducing forward earnings expectations and potentially weighing on valuation multiples. MarketBeat PHM

Downward revisions for FY2026–FY2027 — Zacks trimmed full‑year forecasts (FY2026 cut to $9.85 from $11.03; FY2027 cut to $11.46 from $13.06) and lowered several 2027 quarterly estimates, reducing forward earnings expectations and potentially weighing on valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research assigned a “Strong Sell” rating — the combination of large downward EPS revisions and an explicit negative rating can pressure sentiment, prompt selling or reduce buying interest from some institutional investors. MarketBeat PHM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $542,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,521.51. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,779 shares of company stock worth $19,432,616. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 64,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 28.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.