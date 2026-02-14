ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,967 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 13,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short FTSE China 50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 30.33% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Price Performance

NYSEARCA YXI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 8,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,152. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

About ProShares Short FTSE China 50

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period. The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

