PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Stock Up 3.3%

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. PPL has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 322.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.