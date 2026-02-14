PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million.

Here are the key takeaways from PodcastOne’s conference call:

PodcastOne reported a record quarter with $15.9M revenue , operating loss narrowed to $153k (from $1.6M a year ago), adjusted EBITDA of $2.8M , and $3.4M cash The company launched a major strategic partnership with Dr. Phil’s Envoy Media to build an owned, multi‑platform content network anchored by the new Dr. Phil Podcast , and management says advertiser interest is strong. Monetization and efficiency are improving via AI tools and platform capabilities (Flightpath, Boostr, Magellan, Opus Pro, Pod Engine) and PodRoll revenue grew >5% quarter‑over‑quarter, signaling stronger ad marketplace traction. PodcastOne is monetizing original IP—Paramount optioned Varnamtown and management cited multiple content sales (4 sold, ~15 in pipeline), which could drive high‑margin second‑window revenue. Management cautioned about normal media seasonality and one‑off benefits this quarter, explaining conservative near‑term guidance and potential revenue deceleration in the upcoming (calendar Q1) period.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. PodcastOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of -0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of PodcastOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PodcastOne stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne is a leading digital audio network specializing in the development, production and distribution of original podcast programming. The company offers a diverse slate of exclusive shows spanning genres such as entertainment, sports, business, politics and lifestyle. Its content lineup features long-form interviews, narrative series and personality-driven talk formats designed to engage listeners across North America and beyond.

The company’s revenue model centers on advertising and branded content solutions.

