Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 111.8% in January

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,054,644 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 11,356,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,191,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

