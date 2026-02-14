Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 111.8% in January

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,054,644 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 11,356,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,191,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,191,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
PSTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.
Shares of PSTV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.
The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.
