Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex‑dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock.

Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex‑dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (≈99% above average), indicating short‑term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility.

Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (≈99% above average), indicating short‑term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near‑term execution questions. Read More.

Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near‑term execution questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More.

Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More.

Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near‑term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near‑term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional downside pressure from price‑target cuts at Evercore and BNP Paribas (to $22 and $20 respectively) and continued concerns over slowing sales, a large impairment and margin pressure following Q4 results. Read More. • Read More.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

