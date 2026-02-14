Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.87%.Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Pinterest’s conference call:

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest ended Q4 with 619 million MAUs (+12% YoY) and reported over 80 billion monthly searches and 1.7 billion outbound clicks, marking 10 consecutive quarters of record‑high users and rising per‑user engagement.

Pinterest ended Q4 with (+12% YoY) and reported over and 1.7 billion outbound clicks, marking 10 consecutive quarters of record‑high users and rising per‑user engagement. Management said Q4 revenue of $1.319B (14% YoY) fell short of expectations due to tariff‑related pullbacks from large retailers, and Q1 revenue guidance of $951M–$971M assumes continued near‑term headwinds.

Management said Q4 revenue of (14% YoY) fell short of expectations due to tariff‑related pullbacks from large retailers, and Q1 revenue guidance of $951M–$971M assumes continued near‑term headwinds. Profitability and cash generation remain strong — Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $542M (41% margin), full‑year free cash flow rose 33% to $1.25B with ~99% conversion, and the company repurchased $927M of shares in 2025.

Profitability and cash generation remain strong — Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was (41% margin), full‑year free cash flow rose 33% to $1.25B with ~99% conversion, and the company repurchased $927M of shares in 2025. Pinterest is reorganizing its sales/go‑to‑market under new Chief Business Officer Lee Brown to accelerate growth with mid‑market, SMB and international advertisers, a multi‑quarter effort that management says may cause short‑term disruption but aims to broaden revenue mix.

Pinterest is reorganizing its sales/go‑to‑market under new Chief Business Officer Lee Brown to accelerate growth with mid‑market, SMB and international advertisers, a multi‑quarter effort that management says may cause short‑term disruption but aims to broaden revenue mix. AI and product differentiation are core priorities — launches like OmniSage, Pin FM, the low‑cost Navigator I framework and the beta Pinterest Assistant have driven meaningful engagement lifts (e.g., +450 bps and +240 bps saves) and materially lower model costs.

Pinterest Trading Down 16.9%

PINS opened at $15.40 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pinterest by 2,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 819.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 100.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.